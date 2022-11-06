First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 17.17%. Analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,490.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,340 shares of company stock worth $68,966. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 86,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

