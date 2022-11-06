Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $5.98. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 3,578 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LWAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

