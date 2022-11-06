Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $4.38. Teekay shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 2,093,357 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.81 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 2.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.