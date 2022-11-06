Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

