Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
