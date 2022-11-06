Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance
OAS opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile
Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.
