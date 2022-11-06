Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

