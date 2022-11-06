Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
FTEK opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
