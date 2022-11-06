Mizuho Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $255.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $123.73 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $453.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.45 and its 200 day moving average is $214.05.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Atlassian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 269.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 62.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,162,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

