BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 527

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BP from GBX 520 ($6.01) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BP to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.24) to GBX 566 ($6.54) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 2.7 %

BP stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75.

BP Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BP by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.