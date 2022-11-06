Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $6,245,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

