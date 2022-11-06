BMO Capital Markets Trims Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Target Price to $41.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.20.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,626 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.