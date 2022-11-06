Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.06

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.86. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 42,630 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Origin Agritech Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.
About Origin Agritech
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
