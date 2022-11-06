Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.06

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.86. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 42,630 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

About Origin Agritech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Stories

