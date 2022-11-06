Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.19

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.19 and traded as high as $26.80. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 740 shares.
Old Point Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.
Old Point Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Point Financial (OPOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.