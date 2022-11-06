Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.19

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.19 and traded as high as $26.80. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 740 shares.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.