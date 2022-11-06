BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

BP (NYSE:BPGet Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.20) to GBX 472 ($5.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.24) to GBX 566 ($6.54) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.79.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of BP by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 256,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

