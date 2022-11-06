BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.20) to GBX 472 ($5.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.24) to GBX 566 ($6.54) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Shares of BP stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of BP by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 256,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

