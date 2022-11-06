Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.55

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.55 and traded as high as $51.13. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 13,469 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Northrim BanCorp Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
