Emerge ETF Trust – Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerge ETF Trust – Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.96. Emerge ETF Trust – Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Emerge ETF Trust – Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $459,176.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 22.38, a current ratio of 22.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

About Emerge ETF Trust – Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF

Emergent Capital, Inc engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

