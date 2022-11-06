Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.80. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 38,490 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 757,575 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

