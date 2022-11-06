Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.39

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $12.28. Glencore shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 676,044 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($5.78) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($7.98) to GBX 660 ($7.63) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.56) to GBX 730 ($8.44) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Glencore Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
