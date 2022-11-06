QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $355.82

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 355.82 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 365.60 ($4.23). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 365.60 ($4.23), with a volume of 1,276,298 shares traded.

QQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.38) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.10) to GBX 375 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.09) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 342.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 356.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2,430.67.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

