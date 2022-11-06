National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.93

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$89.93 and traded as high as C$93.86. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$93.81, with a volume of 1,909,772 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.75.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$31.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$88.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.90.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.857521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,583,980.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.