Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.79. Bankinter shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 505 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.10) to €5.50 ($5.50) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.75) to €7.00 ($7.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Bankinter Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

Bankinter Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

