Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.79. Bankinter shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 505 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.10) to €5.50 ($5.50) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.75) to €7.00 ($7.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Bankinter Trading Down 6.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)
