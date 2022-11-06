Momentus (MNTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Momentus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Momentus alerts:

Momentus Trading Down 0.7 %

MNTS opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Momentus has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

Momentus Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momentus in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Momentus during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentus during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Momentus during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Momentus during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.