Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of VEEE opened at $2.16 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Separately, TheStreet lowered Twin Vee Powercats from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Twin Vee Powercats at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

