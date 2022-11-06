Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.18. Approximately 77,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 100,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.32.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $2.6476 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $2.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs
