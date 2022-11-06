Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 193.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.99 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $820,280.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,907,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,460.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 633,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,413 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 80,277 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading

