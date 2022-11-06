Performant Financial (PFMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Performant Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

