Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Up 5%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 24,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 66,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Endurance Gold Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$57.79 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.

Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

