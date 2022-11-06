Plug Power (PLUG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Plug Power has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLUG opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,831,000 after acquiring an additional 58,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,855,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,692,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

