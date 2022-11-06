Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of XENE stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60.
Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Further Reading
