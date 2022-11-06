WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Up 1.7%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.26. 25,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 44,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 744.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

