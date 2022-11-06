Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.79 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.17). Approximately 1,493,397 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 484,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.20 ($1.15).

Superdry Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134. The firm has a market cap of £82.98 million and a PE ratio of 374.07.

Get Superdry alerts:

Insider Transactions at Superdry

In related news, insider Julian Dunkerton purchased 1,815,500 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £2,015,205 ($2,329,986.13). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,631,235 shares of company stock worth $403,071,070 in the last quarter.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.