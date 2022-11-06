Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 172,369 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

