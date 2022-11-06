Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALBO opened at $21.58 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $423.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $3,942,695.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,939,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,693,303.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,552. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 426.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.