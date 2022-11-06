Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Accel Entertainment has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.33 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 43.98%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 3.2 %

ACEL stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.