Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Accel Entertainment has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.33 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 43.98%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Accel Entertainment Stock Up 3.2 %
ACEL stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
