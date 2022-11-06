Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Trading Up 9.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 1,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 72,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

