Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$70.00 to C$60.00. The stock traded as low as C$19.51 and last traded at C$19.69, with a volume of 1648624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.04.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.44.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -7.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.84.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

