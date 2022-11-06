KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €83.00 ($83.00) and last traded at €83.20 ($83.20). Approximately 746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.30 ($83.30).
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.06. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.
