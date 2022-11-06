Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 1,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.
Jonestown Bank & Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.
About Jonestown Bank & Trust
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
