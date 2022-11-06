WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 1,000 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of WEX stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $183.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.
WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
