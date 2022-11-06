Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $169,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,381,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $148,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $165,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

loanDepot stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $479.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDI. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

