Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Sells $178,130.70 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $178,130.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,590.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

ONEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.