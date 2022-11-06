Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Sells $178,130.70 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $178,130.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,590.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
1Life Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
