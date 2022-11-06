Richard J. Harrison Sells 2,509 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS opened at $74.14 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.50 million, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 260.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 188.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 186.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 95.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Transcat

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

