Insider Buying: Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Rating) insider Marissa Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$18.10 ($11.75) per share, with a total value of A$181,000.00 ($117,532.47).

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.