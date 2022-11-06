Insider Buying: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,176,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,198,029.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Brian Choi purchased 5,275 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,676.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Brian Choi purchased 21,949 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $264,485.45.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $11.41 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 126,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 73,177 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

