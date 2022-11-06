MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 1.6 %

MMYT stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -102.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $90,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

