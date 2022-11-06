StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quotient Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.42. Quotient has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($14.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.20) by ($3.60). The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient will post -27.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at $281,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at $281,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 900,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.