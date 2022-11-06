Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-3.00 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.26). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

LGND opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,342,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.