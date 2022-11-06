Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.40 on Friday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lipocine by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

