CTI BioPharma (CTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,557,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,146.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,615,599 shares of company stock valued at $46,670,570. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $73,000.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

