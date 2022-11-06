PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PC Connection Price Performance

CNXN stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $828.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.98 million. On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

