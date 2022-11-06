Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 45.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 28,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

